Alleged DUI driver vandalizes police cruiser before leading deputies on 13mph chase

The Pierce County Sheriff Department (PCSD) says they arrested a driver under suspicion of DUI after he led police on a 13mph chase. The incident captured on dash camera footage around 2:19 a.m. on June 27.

PCSD Sergeant Darren Moss says a deputy was out patrolling by himself when he noticed a white car speeding off 20th Street E. The posted limit is 25 miles per hour; however, he says the driver was going 60 mph – slowing down to 45 at times.

Pierce County Sheriff's Office

"It was swerving on the road, it would go halfway over the double yellow line," Moss described as a clear sign of impairment, which allows them to pull someone over for DUI.

The video released by the department on Friday shows the driver ignoring the deputy's sirens and taking off. Immediately, he's heard requesting for permission to pursue.

"Which was granted, because of the time of night and with the absence of any traffic, it was safe to pursue this DUI," Moss said.

The deputy narrating the driver's every movement saying, "crossing into oncoming lanes by approximately half the width of the vehicle."

The driver is then seen pulling into the Arbor Apartments and circling the neighborhood – where he actually lives. He slows down.

"We're still continuing driving in the apartment complex about 17 miles per hour," the deputy is heard saying.

"A couple of times he stopped, and the deputy said, 'get out of the car,' as he started doing a felony stop and ordered the driver out at gunpoint. The driver just leans his head out the window and says, 'I'm good bro. Nah, I'm good, bro,' and it's really outlandish to see," Moss said.

The sirens are heard blaring and lighting up homes as residents appear to be sleeping that Tuesday morning. The deputy tries to pull him over multiple times, but he doesn’t budge. Orders keep demanding he stop as another deputy is heard suggesting he perform a pit maneuver.

"I can try, but I'm the only unit, so I'm going to standby. We’re still driving around the complex now speeds are at 15 miles per hour," the deputy responds.

"Our deputy didn't over engage," Moss said. "You'll see in the video somebody asked him if he was able to pit the vehicle, and he said, Well, I can, but I'm by myself. I'm not going to start the aggression in this."

The pursuit is ongoing.

"Still just circling around the apartment complex, giving me a thumbs up acknowledging I'm behind him, but not pulling over," the deputy radios. The 13 mph chase continues for a few minutes. The deputy is finally heard saying, "get out of the car now! You’re under arrest, put your hands up! You’re under arrest!"

However, he makes a run for it.

"Finally, the third time the driver tries to run, our deputy gets out, starts chasing him and realizes there's a size difference. Our deputy was only 5'9". This guy was 6'3", a little bit heavier set than our deputy was," Moss said. "Because he's got felony eluding possible DUI, the guy is obstructing by leaving the scene; he's acting very strange, he's not obeying any commands. It's super dangerous for the deputy out by himself to try to tackle this guy."

The deputy chases behind him as the driver makes a run toward the homes. The deputy tases him, orders him to get on his stomach and put his hands behind his back. The driver complies.

"It's very dangerous, because we have no idea what this driver is going to do," Moss said.

The man was arrested for DUI, felony eluding and obstruction. He was taken to the Puyallup precinct where he'd be booked and transferred to the Pierce County Jail.

"Nowadays there's no excuse; you can phone a friend, you can call an Uber, ride-share all sorts of things," Moss said. "There's absolutely zero excuse to get to a vehicle when you're not sober."

The next morning, Moss says deputies noticed an Edgewood Police cruisers' windshield was smashed and a bottle of Carlos Rossi Sangria shattered next to it. They reviewed surveillance video where Moss says "a vehicle pull into the drive, a person gets out, throws something at the vehicle and then takes off around the corner."

The deputy who arrested the driver immediately recognized him as the driver who led him on a chase. A vandalism charge has been stacked against him.

"He was still intoxicated, up to no good, speeding around. Not just destroying police vehicle," Moss said.