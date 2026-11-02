AM8IC talks challenges, growth as an all-Chinese K-pop group

K-pop has welcomed artists from around the world, but one group is standing out with a lineup made up entirely of Chinese members.

AM8IC, a five-member boy group, debuted one year ago with all members from China, and it wasn’t an easy transition for them, they tell FOX 13 Seattle.

"Being a part of the K-pop industry has given us so many opportunities to learn and grow, but, of course, there are cultural differences, no matter where you go," member CHEN says.

The cultural differences, even something as small as bowing as a greeting, took a while for them to get used to, and the language is something they still work on, but the transition to the Korean industry gave them strength as well.

"I think our strengths are our determination and adaptability, because stepping into a new country and working here, we’ve had to overcome so many challenges to keep pushing ourselves to keep improving," ROUX explains.

The group released their first EP, "LUKOIE" on November 10, 2025.

Storytelling is a key part in a lot of K-pop group’s lore, and with AM8IC, part of that lore is told through "LUKOIE" who is described as a "spider-like deity who weaves beautiful illusions to deceive humanity by trapping people in endless dreams."

The world AM8IC is creating through that story gives them the freedom to be creative with their music and visuals, setting them apart from others.

"If I had to describe our group’s concept and style in one phrase, it would be dark fantasy. You can think of it as something like a dark fairytale," member SAHO explains, adding, "Our music has both dreamy and dark elements, but the message that we actually want to share through our songs is that with the power of love we can overcome any darkness."

Their debut album leaned into fantasy to set the foundation of the world they are building, but with their recent release they are showing that they are much more than just a dark fairytale.

On October 29, they released their first single album, "RASCALS (Find The Pearl)."

"It’s about five rascals fighting for the pearl […] but the pearl is not literal. It can mean anything, from pressures or anything valuable in life. Everyone’s pearl is different," the members explain.

A group’s first release sets the tone of their music, but the first comeback shows which direction they want to explore.

"I think this release will allow everyone to see how AM8IC has grown. It’s not just about improving our music and performances, but we also hope our music stages and stories will help people get to know AM8IC on a deeper level," CHUNGYI says.

The upbeat title track "RASCALS" shows a complete style shift from their first album, and the album even includes a pop-punk remix as well.

"In our last album we showed everyone a mysterious vibe, but for this comeback we are showing a more energetic and youthful vibe. We want to show that positive energy too," says SAHO.

With a year complete since their last release, this album was something they have been looking forward to.

The members recently traveled to Paris to perform at a festival where they gave fans a first look at a "RASCALS" performance.

With that recent release, leader MINGKAI says, "I am most excited about getting to perform on different stages and to share our music with more people, and of course, I hope more people will come to love AM8IC and our music."

The members agree that showing a new side of AM8IC was their goal for this release, and CHUNGYI says, "and if the song can become part of everyone’s lives and stay with them even after performance ends, that would make me really happy."

The group, who is still building up their discography and global fanbase, says that the group's goal is to share their music, and how their music can help someone.

"I hope people can feel our energy through our music and connect with our story, and if our music can give them some strength, inspiration, or courage, or even help them to explore their own life..that would mean so much to me," MINGKAI explains.

With dreams of performing on even more international stages, including in places such as LA, London, and back in China in Shanghai, the members say they will do whatever they can to make their dreams happen.

"Even though we may be far apart, I hope our music can bring us closer together. We’ll keep working hard to show everyone even better sides of AM8IC. We love you, and we hope to see you all soon. We’ll come to meet you," CHEN concludes.

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