Motorcyclist killed after crashing into train in Auburn, WA

The Brief A motorcyclist died Monday morning after crashing into a train at W Main Street and C Street SW in Auburn. Witnesses reported the rider attempted to navigate past lowered crossing arms before the fatal impact. W Main Street remains closed in the area for the investigation; the victim's identity has not yet been released.



A motorcyclist was killed on Monday after crashing into a train in Auburn, the Auburn Police Department said.

What we know:

Police said the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. at the intersection of W Main Street and C Street SW.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist tried to pass the railroad crossing arms after they were lowered, police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

W Main Street is closed between C Street NW and B Street NW as police continue their investigation. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes during this time.

What we don't know:

No other details were released. Police said they will provide additional information as it becomes available.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Auburn Police Department.

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