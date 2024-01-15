Amber Liu's Musical Evolution: From f(x) to Solo Success and an upcoming tour stop in Seattle

If you are more than just a casual listener of K-pop, you know Amber Liu.

She got her start in the popular K-pop group f(x) in 2009 under SM Entertainment, the company that features artists such as NCT, AESPA, SHINee, RIIZE, and many more.

Amber was the main rapper of the group until 2019 when her contract expired and she decided not to renew.

Following her exit from SM, Amber joined Steel Wool Entertainment where her post K-Pop solo career really started to take off.

In 2020, under her new company, she released her mini-album "X" followed by numerous singles and other mini-album releases that lead her to 2024 with her latest release called "Dusk Till Dawn", with the music video released on January 15.

Talking to FOX 13 about the song, Amber says, "I was at the studio and I overheard a room just playing a beat, and I went over to my manager and was like, ‘can we get that song’?"

In that room, the track was being produced by Dirk Pate and Sean Carson.

"For me this song is kind of an exploration of rebelling a tiny bit," she says.

Speaking of the music video, which she planned out, you see Amber dancing throughout the streets, with her dancing partner switching between every shot.

She says her fans know that she can hide very deep meanings in her videos, and that she will leave it up to them to interpret.

The upbeat track is perfect for what Amber considers one of her goals as an artist.

"I just want to make music that people can dance to," she says.

(Steel Wool Entertainment)

Dancing is exactly what fans will be doing at the start of this year, as Amber begins her 23 city "No More Sad Songs" Tour right here in Seattle at The Crocodile on January 17.

Speaking on the tour title, Amber says "I just wanted to be confident with being at peace with myself, at whatever state I was in."

She says she took a lot of time to embrace whatever emotions she was feeling to just be human, a human who can grow and will have her bad and good days she says, but to know that is just part of life.

If you’ve never been to an Amber Liu tour, she says you can expect a lot of screaming, jumping, and that it will be a lot of fun.

Speaking on what she hopes fans know about her, Amber says, "I hope they know that I’m a chameleon. I want to make every single project different and I am always trying to grow and challenge myself, because that’s the most important thing to me as an artist. Growth and Evolution."

With her 23 city tour spanning just a couple of months and multiple countries, Amber’s love of the stage and her fans keeps her going, and she’s always ready for more.

"If your city is not on there, feel free to spam my Instagram, X, my Threads, to tell my team where you want me to go, because I will definitely try to go," she says.

Tickets are still available for her show at The Crocodile on Wednesday at 7PM and can be purchased here.