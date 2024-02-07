American Girl launches new Disney princess doll collection featuring beloved characters

article

American Girl is revealing new dolls as part of its Disney Princess collection.

The new core collection features beloved Disney characters, including Ariel, Tiana and Cinderella.

The popular toy company said it also has plans to release "Frozen"-themed dolls, including Anna and Elsa, sometime later this year.

According to American Girl, each princess character is represented by an 18-inch doll, an authentically designed signature dress, and fashion accessories. The collection also includes additional outfits and accessories to "further expand the storytelling and play."

"Fandom for American Girl and Disney runs deep, and a collaboration has long been asked for by our mutual fans," Jamie Cygielman, the general manager of American Girl said in a statement. "Now, we’re making dreams come true with a magical collection of timeless characters that will captivate our fans and send their imaginations soaring."

Disney princesses Jasmine, Rapunzel and Belle were released last year as part of the first wave of the collection.

"The launch of the initial three collector dolls last summer was very popular and demonstrated the desire from our fans for more of this iconic collaboration between Disney and American Girl," said Rob Michaelis, the vice president of North America brand commercialization, hardlines and consumables for Disney.

The Disney and American Girl collection is available now at americangirl.com and American Girl retail stores nationwide. The dolls retail for $125 each.

