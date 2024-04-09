Anacortes woman found stabbed to death inside home

A woman was found dead inside her home, and police are looking for her husband, who they believe is a person of interest in her death.

Around 4:40 p.m. on April 9, 911 dispatchers received a call about a 41-year-old woman stabbed to death inside a home in the 2200 block of J Avenue, just south of Anacortes High School.

The person who called 911, her father-in-law, indicated that her husband was possibly suicidal and driving to Deception Pass bridge.

The couple's vehicle was not found at the home when officers responded, but it was later found stopped in the middle of Deception Pass bridge.

The husband has not been located and police search dogs are coming in from Snohomish County to help in the search.

However, earlier in the day, multiple agencies reported that a body was found in the water near Deception Pass bridge, but crews were unable to recover it.

The Anacortes Police Department believes but has not confirmed that these cases are related.

Investigators say the husband is a person of interest in his wife's stabbing death.

The names of the woman and her husband have not yet been released.

Crews will work again to try and recover the body from the water.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 Seattle will have updates as they become available.

