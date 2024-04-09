Homeowner holds burglary suspect at gunpoint in Port Angeles

A burglary suspect was arrested in Port Angeles after the homeowner held him at gunpoint and called police.

Early Monday morning around 2:50 a.m., Clallam County deputies were called by a homeowner who reported he had a burglar held at gunpoint in his home, located near E Ennis Creek Rd and E Keller Dr.

Deputies arrived within two minutes and took the burglary suspect into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect as 61-year-old Rocky Sindars of Port Angeles.

According to their investigation, Sindars entered the home through one of the windows and started rummaging through things. The homeowner woke up to noises in the house and armed himself, then confronted Sindars and held him at gunpoint while he called 911.

Deputies say Sindars had some of the homeowner’s items during his arrest.

Sindars was booked into Clallam County Jail for residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

MORE CRIME HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 NEWS:

Teen suspects charged in Tukwila carjacking, Renton crash

VIDEO: Seattle pot shop burglarized by large group using stolen vehicle

Walgreens store closure in Tacoma prompts concern about community impact

Seattle police officers could see 23% raise pending contract agreement

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

Authorities say Sindars is an eight-time convicted felon, with a criminal history dating back to 1984.