Apple Vision Pro headset gets official release date

By Austin Williams
Published 
Technology
FOX TV Stations

Apple unveils Vision Pro with $3,499 price tag

Apple launched its mixed-reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its worldwide developer's conference today. It will be used for communication, video, wellness activities, and gaming. It will be available early next year and cost $3,499. More LiveNOW from FOX streaming video

LOS ANGELES - Apple has announced an official release date for its Vision Pro augmented reality headset. 

The Apple Vision Pro will be available for consumers to purchase on Feb. 2, the company announced on Monday

Retailing for $3,499, the mixed-reality headset is aimed at bringing "spatial computing" to the forefront of the market. 

Its augmented reality capabilities allow users to seamlessly switch to a virtual world. 

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Apple boss Tim Cook. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

The Vision Pro "blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible – a user’s eyes, hands, and voice," the tech giant said.

When wearing the headset, users can have a slew of apps displayed next to each other, something Apple said could help boost productivity.

Users can use the Vision Pro for entertainment purposes as well. 

Numerous existing games have compatibility with the headset on top of new "spatial games" that Apple said will specifically utilize the technology. For movies and television, the company said users would feel like they’re viewing the selection of Apple TV+, Disney+, Max and other available content for Vision Pro on a "100 feet wide" screen.

"Where a user looks stays private while navigating Vision Pro, and eye tracking information is not shared with Apple, third-party apps, or websites," Apple said.

It will offer Optic ID, which relies on the user’s iris, for security like locking and unlocking the device.

Customers will also get both a solo knit band and a dual loop band for wearing their headsets, according to Apple.

The Vision Pro will become the latest device that the company has rolled out in the U.S. in recent months. 

It launched its slate of iPhone 15s, with prices ranging from $799 to $1,199 depending on the model, and its Apple Watch Series 9 in mid-September. In October, it unveiled new iterations of its iMac and MacBook Pro.

Pre-orders for the device will start on Jan. 19.

FOX Business contributed to this story. 