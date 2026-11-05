Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch
SEATTLE - The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals for week 9 of the NFL season at Lumen Field.
On Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:25 p.m., the Seahawks will look to bounce back from their Monday Night Football defeat by the Chicago Bears, where the Midwest team beat Seattle 34-17.
Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday's game.
The Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday
How to Watch:
The Hawks will be on FOX this week, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. and Gameday on FOX 13 Seattle beginning at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.
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Drew Lock will be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks for Sunday's game, as Sam Darnold faced a quad and rib injury late in Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.
What's next:
In week 10, the Seattle Seahawks will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Game Center in Las Vegas, kicking off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.
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