Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: How to watch

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals for week 9 of the NFL season at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 8. Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. with Gameday coverage covering post-game at 5:00 p.m. This will be another "Hawks on FOX" week, where the game will air on FOX 13 Seattle.



The Seattle Seahawks will host the Arizona Cardinals for week 9 of the NFL season at Lumen Field.

On Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1:25 p.m., the Seahawks will look to bounce back from their Monday Night Football defeat by the Chicago Bears, where the Midwest team beat Seattle 34-17.

Keep reading to see how to watch Sunday's game.

The Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

How to Watch:

The Hawks will be on FOX this week, with kickoff at 1:25 p.m. and Gameday on FOX 13 Seattle beginning at 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

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Drew Lock will be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks for Sunday's game, as Sam Darnold faced a quad and rib injury late in Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears.

What's next:

In week 10, the Seattle Seahawks will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Game Center in Las Vegas, kicking off at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.

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