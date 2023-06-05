Armed carjacking suspect arrested following police pursuit in Parkland

Pierce County deputies on Thursday arrested an armed carjacking suspect after a pursuit in Parkland.

Deputies on patrol in Parkland saw the suspect, who reportedly carjacked someone at gunpoint the night prior in Tacoma. According to the sheriff’s department, he was still driving the stolen Honda Civic.

Backup was called to an apartment complex near 112th St E and D St E, and as they were arriving, the suspect drove off in the Civic. A deputy tried to stop the suspect but he sped away.

Since armed robbery is a pursuable offense, deputies chased after him.

According to the sheriff’s department, the pursuit led up I-5 to Hwy 16 then to S Sprague Ave, where they had to call it off due to the volume of cars and pedestrians. Shortly after, the suspect crashed into a car, then got out and ran.

Deputies tracked him down and arrested him, and seized a firearm. Once he was cleared from the hospital, the 25-year-old man was booked into Pierce County Jail for first-degree robbery, eluding police and unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $400,000.

The victims in the car struck by the suspect were treated for minor injuries.