Man injured in shooting in Seattle's Olympic Hills neighborhood

Police are investigating after a man was shot in Seattle’s Olympic Hills neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police were called to reports of shots fired near NE 125th St and Lake City Way NE around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers gave him lifesaving aid, which firefighters took over when they arrived. The 35-year-old man was eventually taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

Police collected evidence but were unable to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting or suspects is urged to contact SPD’s violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.