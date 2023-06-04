Renton PD: 14-year-old girl stabbed, no suspects identified

Renton Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Shattuck Ave S and S Third St around 1:12 a.m., responding to a call of a woman stabbed. When they arrived, they found a young girl bleeding from her wrist, as well as from a stab wound to her chest.

Police say the victim could not provide information on a suspect.

A witness told police they believed a homeless woman in the area may have stabbed the girl, but no suspects have been identified yet.

This is a developing story.