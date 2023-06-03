Expand / Collapse search

SPD: Man charged in January's double homicide in Georgetown

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Double homicide investigation in Georgetown

An investigation is underway after two men were shot and killed in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood overnight.

SEATTLE - The Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced they developed probable cause to arrest a man responsible for shooting and killing two men in the Georgetown neighborhood back in January.

On Jan. 19 just after midnight, officers responded to reports of a person shot near the corner of 5th Ave. S and S Michigan St. When they arrived, they found two men dead, sitting inside their car with gunshot wounds. 

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested 45-year-old Michael Angel May Carillo. On Friday, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm allegation. Court documents reveal that Carillo’s actions were premeditated.

According to the documents, Carillo approached the two unarmed men as they sat in their car eating take-out and shot them. Witnesses say the victims did nothing to provoke the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Georgetown homicides: 2 men in car found fatally shot

Charging documents state that the nature of Carillo’s actions reveal that he is a person who has difficulty controlling his anger – adding that he poses a serious danger to the public.

Prosecutors say Carillo’s actions could mean between 50-63 years in prison. The state has requested his bail to be set at $4 million.