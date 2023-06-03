SPD: Man charged in January's double homicide in Georgetown

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced they developed probable cause to arrest a man responsible for shooting and killing two men in the Georgetown neighborhood back in January.

On Jan. 19 just after midnight, officers responded to reports of a person shot near the corner of 5th Ave. S and S Michigan St. When they arrived, they found two men dead, sitting inside their car with gunshot wounds.

After a lengthy investigation, police arrested 45-year-old Michael Angel May Carillo. On Friday, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm allegation. Court documents reveal that Carillo’s actions were premeditated.

According to the documents, Carillo approached the two unarmed men as they sat in their car eating take-out and shot them. Witnesses say the victims did nothing to provoke the shooting.

Charging documents state that the nature of Carillo’s actions reveal that he is a person who has difficulty controlling his anger – adding that he poses a serious danger to the public.

Prosecutors say Carillo’s actions could mean between 50-63 years in prison. The state has requested his bail to be set at $4 million.