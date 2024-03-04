Armed gangs jailbreak 4,000 inmates in Haiti after days-long gun battle with police

article

Armed gangs in Haiti's capital released roughly 4,000 inmates from the country's largest prison after a days-long gun battle with police on Sunday.

The vast majority of the 4,000 men held in the Port-au-Prince jail successfully escaped, according to reports from local media. Many of the inmates were gang members charged in connection with the 2021 assassination of Hatian President Jovenel Moise.

Armed gangs launched their attack against the prison earlier this weekend when Prime Minister Ariel Henry left the country on a visit to Kenya, seeking assistance in the fight against domestic gangs.

Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer, called on various armed groups to overthrow Henry's regime. Gangs attacked both the National Penitentiary and the country's main container port.

"All of us, the armed groups in the provincial towns and the armed groups in the capital, are united," Cherizier said.

Henry had vowed to step down from his position by the end of February, but he argued the gang violence needed to be overcome before free and fair elections could be held.

Haiti has not held an election since 2016.

Henry succeeded in negotiating an agreement in Kenya on Friday.

Kenya had agreed in October to lead a U.N.-authorized international police force to Haiti, but the Kenyan High Court in January ruled the plan unconstitutional, in part because of a lack of reciprocal agreements between the two countries.

Last week's agreement ensures that Kenya will send 1,000 police officers to the troubled Caribbean nation to help combat ongoing gang violence.

Kenyan President William Ruto said in a statement that he and Henry witnessed the signing of the reciprocal agreements between the two countries on Friday.

Reuters contributed to this report.