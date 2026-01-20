Deputies seek suspects in string of armed robberies in Pierce County, WA

The Brief Deputies are asking for the public's help to identify suspects connected to a series of armed robberies in Pierce County. Authorities say three convenience stores in the Parkland and Midland areas were robbed between Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, with suspects pointing a pistol at clerks and stealing cash, alcohol and vapes. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office believes the incidents are connected and urges anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact law enforcement.



Deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of suspects who committed a series of armed robberies in Pierce County last week.

Timeline:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), police are investigating three separate incidents in the Parkland and Midland areas.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The first incident happened on Jan. 11 at around 6:45 p.m. at the Jackson’s Food Store near 107th Street South and Pacific Avenue South. Deputies said three suspects entered the store, and one suspect pointed a pistol at the clerk demanding money, vapes and other items.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The second incident happened on Jan. 13 at around 7 p.m. at Terry’s Corner Store on the corner of Golden Given Road East and 85th Street East. The PCSO says the same, or similar, group of suspects point a gun at the clerk.

"It appears the same group robs the grocery, and a different suspect, with a distinguishable voice, points the pistol at the clerk," said the PCSO.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

The third incident happened on Jan. 14 at around 6:30 p.m. at the Midland Grocery near 99th Street East and Portland Avenue East. Authorities said there were four suspects in this incident, and a pistol was pointed at the clerk again.

Deputies said all three robberies happened at similar times in the evening, and alcohol, vapes and cash were stolen each time.

What they're saying:

"Please have situational awareness, and if you see these suspects, call us right away. We don’t want anyone to get hurt," said Deputy Carly Cappetto.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

