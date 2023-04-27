Arrest made in Tacoma homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police have arrested a suspect in connection to a Saturday night homicide in the Hilltop neighborhood.
Detectives responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the 1800 block of S. 15th Street just before 11:00 P.M. on April 22. Life-saving measures were attempted on the 25-year-old male victim but were ultimately unsuccessful as responders pronounced him deceased at the scene.
A 32-year-old male suspect was taken into custody without incident on April 23 and booked on charges for second-degree murder.