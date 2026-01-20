ASAP Rocky's 'Don't Be Dumb' World Tour is coming to Seattle

The Brief ASAP Rocky is bringing his Don't Be Dumb World Tour to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on June 30, 2026. The 42-date tour follows the release of his first full-length album in nearly a decade, featuring artwork by Tim Burton and collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Thundercat. Fans can access presale tickets starting Jan. 21, with VIP packages, exclusive merchandise and early access for Cash App Cardholders; general tickets go on sale Jan. 27.



Rapper, actor and fashion icon ASAP Rocky, known for his genre-blending music and bold style, is bringing his 2026 tour to Seattle this summer.

Photo from A$AP Rocky's 'Don't Be Dumb' World Tour. (A$AP Rocky)

On Tuesday, he announced that his Don't Be Dumb World Tour will stop at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The 42-date tour, which kicks off in North America before heading to Europe and the United Kingdom, follows the release of his first full-length album in nearly a decade, Don't Be Dumb.

Billboard says the album "not only rewards patience but adds new wrinkles to the rapper's approach – an evolved relationship with melody and a wiser lyrical slant."

Keep reading for ticket and tour date information, as well as more about the artist.

FILE-Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

When do ASAP Rocky Tickets go on sale?

According to ASAP Rocky's website, the global general on sale will go live on Jan. 27 at 9 a.m. local time.

When do ASAP Rocky presale tickets drop?

To lock in a ticket to ASAP Rocky's Artist Presale on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, fans need to sign up at livemu.sc/asaprocky by Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

The Europe and U.K. presale begins on Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. local time.

Cash App Cardholders get early access to tickets and exclusive merch

Cash App Visa Cardholders in the U.S. will have early access to tickets for the tour through an exclusive presale starting Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Cardholders can access premium tickets by entering the first nine digits of the Cash App Card and completing the purchase with the same card. Fans who buy ASAP Rocky merch with the Cash App card will also receive a limited-edition Don't Be Dumb vinyl, while supplies last. Additionally, Cash App users can personalize their cards with exclusive stamps designed by ASAP Rocky ahead of the tour.

What is the presale code for ASAP Rocky tour tickets?

Artist presales may require a code for access: DONTBEDUMB. No code is needed for artist presale tickets on Ticketmeaster, where access is tied to your Ticketmaster account.

ASAP Rocky Don't Be Dumb Tour VIP packages

The Don't Be Dumb Tour will feature VIP packages offering premium tickets, behind-the-scenes access, private pre-show lounges and limted-edition merch. Package details vary by option. Fans can find more information at vipnaiton.com for North America and vipnation.eu for Europe and the United Kingdom.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Rapper ASAP Rocky attends the "Stockholm Syndrome" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at The Battery on June 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

When is ASAP Rocky coming to Seattle? Here's the full list of tour dates

ASAP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb World Tour kicks off May 27, 2026, in Chicago, Illinois and ends Sept. 30 in Paris, France. His tour will stop in Seattle on June 30, 2026. Here's the full schedule:

May 27: Chicago, IL

May 29: Cleveland, OH

May 31: Toronto, ON

June 1: Montreal, QC

June 2: Boston, MA

June 4: Philadelphia, PA

June 7: New York, NY

June 8: Baltimore, MD

June 11: Atlanta, GA

June 12: Charlotte, NC

June 14: Orlando, FL

June 15: Miami, FL

June 18: Dallas, TX

June 19: Austin, TX

June 20: Houston, TX

June 23: Phoenix, AZ

June 25: San Francisco, CA

June 26: Las Vegas, NV

June 27: Los Angeles, NV

June 30: Seattle, WA

July 1: Vancouver, BC

July 3: Edmonton, AB

July 4: Calgary, AB

July 8: Detroit, MI

July 11: Newark, NJ

Aug. 25: Brussels, Belgium

Aug. 27: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Aug. 30: London, UK

Sept. 2: Dublin, Ireland

Sept. 4: Glasgow, UK

Sept. 5: Manchester, UK

Sept. 8: Cologne, Germany

Sept. 10: Milan, Italy

Sept. 11: Munich, Germany

Sept. 13: Lodz, Poland

Sept. 16: Hamburg, Germany

Sept. 24: Riga, Latvia

Sept. 25: Kaunas, Lithuania

Sept. 28: Berline, Germany

Sept. 30: Paris, France

Who is ASAP Rocky?

ASAP Rocky first gained attention in 2011 and has since become a global powerhouse. He has amassed more than 25 billion streams and 5 billion combined YouTube views, with four studio albums including his latest, Don’t Be Dumb, featuring artwork by filmmaker Tim Burton and collaborations with artists like Tyler, The Creator and Thundercat.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Expand

Beyond music, ASAP Rocky has made his mark in fashion and film. He co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala, serves as creative director for Ray-Ban and PUMA, and heads his own creative agency, AWGE, which launched the careers of artists like Playboi Carti and slowthai. He has appeared in A24 films and worked on campaigns with brands including Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Fenty Skin.

ASAP Rocky and singer Rihanna have also been a high-profile couple since 2019 and are parents to three children.

Editor's note: FOX 13 Seattle recognizes the stylized spelling of ASAP Rocky's name; however, we have omitted the dollar sign due to technical limitations within our publishing platform.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by ASAP Rocky.

