Carlee Russell's attorney: "There was no kidnapping" | What we know

Carlee Russell, the Alabama woman who was reported missing after calling 911 to report a toddler walking along the interstate, reportedly fabricated the whole story, according to her attorney.

"The sad thing is that there were so many people involved who took this thing seriously," Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said.

The Hoover Police Department held a press conference addressing the public regarding Russell's disappearance and their efforts to find her.

Russell's attorney Emory Anthony told police she would be meeting to speak with them Monday afternoon. Instead, Anthony delivered a written statement to investigators on her behalf instead. The statement, which Chief Derzis read aloud, offered an apology for Russell's actions, but failed to provide a reason for the fabrication.

"There was no kidnapping on July 13, 2023. My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person. My client did not have any help in this incident. This was a single act done by herself. My client was not with anyone or at any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing.

"My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police Department, and other agencies as well, to her friends and family. We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee, again, asks for your forgiveness and prayers."

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Through her attorney, Russell apologized.

When asked what her motive was for faking a kidnapping, the chief said he was at a loss.

$63K RAISED IN CARLEE RUSSELL SEARCH WILL NOT BE REFUNDED

"I wish I could tell you, but I think only Carlee knows, and maybe now her attorney," said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.

The Hoover Police Department is now considering criminal charges against the woman.

"We still don’t know about those 49 hours, where she was, did she have any help, we have no idea," the chief said.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.