Auburn, WA grooming shop needs help after taking in 14 cats and kittens

The Brief An Auburn pet grooming shop owner unexpectedly took in 14 cats and kittens after agreeing to care for just a few. Three adult cats appear to be pregnant, and some animals need medical care, adding to the shop's growing expenses. Ruff-n-Fluff is seeking donations to cover veterinary bills and supplies before finding permanent homes for the animals.



An Auburn pet grooming shop owner is seeking community help after receiving an unexpected delivery of 14 cats and kittens last week.

Naomi Ruffin, owner of Ruff-n-Fluff, had agreed to take in a few kittens from a friend of a friend who could no longer care for them. Expecting a mother cat and four or five kittens, Ruffin instead received two crates packed with 14 animals, including 11 kittens.

An Unexpectedly Large Rescue

The backstory:

Upon opening the crates, Ruffin and her staff realized the magnitude of the situation. Some of the animals needed immediate medical attention, and veterinary exams revealed that three of the adult female cats appeared to be pregnant, indicating more kittens will arrive soon.

Despite the overwhelming numbers, Ruffin took in all 14 animals and vowed to help any future kittens that are born in her care. She and her staff have given the cats and kittens fruit-inspired names such as Apricot, Watermelon, and Lemon.

Rising Costs and Medical Care

Dig deeper:

Caring for the large group has quickly strained the business's resources. Auburn Valley Animal Clinic has squeezed the animals into its schedule to provide veterinary exams and treatment, offering discounted services to help lighten the burden.

However, Ruffin noted that expenses for everyday necessities—including food, blankets, puppy pads, and medical treatments—are rapidly mounting.

What you can do:

An online fundraiser has been established to help cover the medical bills and care supplies needed to get the cats healthy. Ruffin hopes to stabilize the animals' health before placing them in permanent homes across the community.

If you are interested in adopting, you can inquire with Ruff-n-Fluff. They are currently determining the best way to screen those who might be interested in adopting.

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