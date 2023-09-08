Auburn police surveillance operation results in multiple arrests, recovery of stolen vehicles

Auburn Police Department's Special Investigation Unit arrested two people, recovered stolen vehicles, and made multiple arrests following the theft of a motorcycle during a surveillance operation.

Detectives conducted the surveillance in the 1800 block of Howard Rd. SE as part of a special emphasis, during which they witnessed two individuals in the act of stealing a motorcycle.

Detectives skillfully tracked the suspects to a residence within Auburn. Subsequently, a search warrant was secured for the property and executed by Officers from Auburn SWAT, Auburn’s Community Response Team, and Auburn SIU.

During the execution of the warrant, a man attempted to flee but was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. Another man was apprehended in the driveway.

The search yielded not only the stolen motorcycle but also two additional stolen vehicles. One suspect was booked into King County Jail, while the other was transported to Pierce County Jail and booked on multiple felony warrants.