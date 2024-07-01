2 teens injured in Auburn shooting, police investigating

Auburn Police are investigating after two teenagers were shot early Saturday morning.

According to police, there were reports of a person shot near 21st St SE and F St SE. Officers arrived and investigated the area, learning there was a group of four people who were shot at by a suspect.

Two of the four people were hit — a 15-year-old who was shot in the face, and a 16-year-old who was shot in the leg.

Police say the 15-year-old was taken to Harborview for treatment, while the 16-year-old was dropped off elsewhere. Both victims are stable and are recovering, authorities say.

It is not known what led up to the shooting, but police say they are investigating claims the crime was gang-related.

Video and photos have been pulled from the scene for the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE:

These new Washington laws go into effect July 1

1 dead in shooting in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Everett neighbors question woman’s actions after rash of porch package thefts

Thousands celebrate 50 years of pride at 2024 Seattle Pride Parade

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.