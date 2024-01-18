Auburn woman arrested for Christmas Eve murder in Renton

An Auburn woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Puyallup man on Christmas Eve.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1100 block of Oakesdale Ave SW in Renton around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Responding officers eventually pulled over 43-year-old Bridgett Cooke and another man. Both were believed to have been involved in the shooting.

At the time, police said there was not enough evidence to hold either of them in connection to the murder.

In January, Cooke was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with an intimate partner enhancement.

According to court documents, Cooke had dated the 29-year-old victim at one point. The pair were not romantically involved but were still friends.

In the early morning of Dec. 24, Cooke, the victim and another person were in the victim's car. The victim was sitting in the driver's seat and Cooke was in the backseat, court documents said. All three were acquainted with one another to a varying extent.

The trio apparently got into an argument before court documents say surveillance video shows Cooke punching the victim on the side of the head before shooting him. Court documents say the entire incident from the punch to shots fired only lasted 15 seconds.

Cooke allegedly dragged the victim out of the car onto the ground and took off with the man before they were pulled over, according to court documents.

Cooke was booked into the King County Jail where she is being held on $1 million bail.