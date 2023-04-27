'Be accountable, give me an apology': Family of cousins killed asking driver of hit-and-run to turn himself in

It's been two months since two cousins were killed in a hit-and-run, a third man hurt badly.

The man behind the wheel, Antonio Michael Lopez, a 21-year-old who detectives say killed a teen six years ago in another a hit-and-run.

Skyler Thornton and Terrell Aaron's mother and aunt, Tomiko Strothers, spoke to FOX 13 about the tremendous pain she and her entire family's been left with as detectives continue to search for the man responsible.

"It’s hard, I just miss them so much," Stothers said.

Her home, doesn’t feel the same; it hasn’t for the last two months.

"I'm without my son, without my nephew; I'm just trying to learn how to live," Strothers said. "I don't know what to need, I forget I need to eat because I don't care. I just want the pain to go away."

But grief, takes time. A pain she’s learning to live with.

Right now, she’s confined to her safe space where Skyler and Terrell played board games and helped her with puzzles; a home full of memories.

"A lot of love here," Strothers said as she walked around their room.

The 'boys' as she calls them were robbed of their lives, gone instantly. Their Chevy was rear ended on a cold icy night on I-5 after they were involved in a minor crash.

Investigators say Manuel Avitia, 22, was driving his Mercedes southbound on I-5. Avita was near the entrance ramp from the West Seattle Bridge when detectives say the cousin's Chevy behind him slid on the icy road and hit him. Officials say both cars spun and ended up in the HOV and lane. Reports say no one was hurt in that crash.

"I've been preparing them their whole lives to live life without me, never even the thought of what would I ever do without them," Strothers said.

Til this day, Tomiko hasn’t been on this stretch of I-5 where her boys lost their lives.

Thornton and Aaron were headed home when WSP says Lopez barreled his girlfriend’s Jeep into the back of their Chevy.

"To just leave a human being but two human beings for dead," Strothers said.

Their chevy slammed into Avita's Mercedes, he was tossed onto the road with severe injuries including a head injury, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver.

Witnesses said they saw Lopez and his girlfriend and asked them to wait for officials yet only left their tracks behind after they fled.

"I feel like we're the victims; they're not here to tell the story but we're left to live with this," Strothers said.

A void she says will never be replaced.

Detectives say Lopez only got behind the wheel after his girlfriend, who they say was drunk at the time, asked him to pick her up from a party in the University Village area.

Witnesses say Lopez was speeding, investigators determined he was driving over 70 miles per hour.

This isn’t Lopez’s first hit-and-run.

"Why would she even hand over the keys to someone that doesn't have a driver's license, is not insured, but most than anything that has done this before, taking a life behind the wheel," Strothers said.

Charging documents show for years Lopez has been driving without a driver’s license or insurance and speeding more than 20 miles over the limit.

WSP says Lopez also drove on the shoulder of a road killing a teen six year ago, in 2017, another hit-and-run.

"Is this how he wants his legacy to be? Is this what he wants to be known for? Being a coward?," Strothers said.

The 21-year-old vanished. Detectives believe he’s in Mexico.

Justice, nowhere in sight for the mother and aunt who clings on to the Chevy’s key. One thing she knows is she doesn’t want to live with anger.

"Stand up for whatever you do, whether it be right and wrong, but be accountable, give me an apology so that I can forgive you, I want to," Strothers said.

As she learns to live without her boys, all Strothers hopes for is closure.

"I just want one more hug, one more night, one more I love you, just one more," Strothers said.

Lopez is wanted for two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular assault and hit-and-run. Prosecutos have set bail at $250,000.

There’s a warrant out for his arrest but detectives need your help finding him.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.