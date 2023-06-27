'Be ready to leave' evacuation order issued for some areas near Wenatchee

A Level 2 or "be ready to leave" evacuation order has been issued for an area near Wenatchee due to the Methow Fire.

According to the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook, Level 2 evacuation notes apply to all hillside properties on Pitcher Canyon Road, Methow Street (from 1900 block to Squilchuck Road), Silver Lane, Saddlerock Loop, Trigger Lane, Jolen Drive and Circle Street.

As of 2 p.m. on June 27, more than 50 acres have burned and the fire continues to grow. The fire is burning in shrub-streppe and is threatening homes and natural resources, according to the Washington Fire Marshal.

The fire reportedly started around 1:30 p.m. on June 27.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 3 to help coordinate state assistance for the Methow Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources only at this time.

Level 1 evacuation orders mean "stay alert" and keep an eye out for updates on the fire in your area. Level 2 evacuations are "be ready to leave" and Level 3 means "LEAVE NOW."

Keep up to date on evacuation orders here.