BGYO reflects on their evolution as artists with new EP ‘On Demand’

Six years after their debut, Filipino boy group BGYO is still evolving with their music styles, and their latest EP release is the culmination of years of growth and dedication to improving themselves as artists.

Looking back on their debut, BGYO member Nate tells FOX 13 Seattle, "We were really young and fresh at that time. For our debut we were trying to release inspiring and motivating music. We were trying different genres, and over time, we became the BGYO we are now, but at that time we were doing empowering music."

P-pop has seen a rise in international attention in recent years with groups like BINI and SB19, and BGYO is right there helping lead the charge into the global market.

Last year, the group released their song, "All These Ladies," a song that helped introduce them to a whole new international audience.

"All These Ladies" started a style shift in the group’s concept, leading to a more mature look and feel, and the members say that all started after attending a music camp in 2024.

"I think what helped the shift was when we were able to collaborate more with a lot of international songwriters and producers, especially when me and Nate went to a music camp and when me and Akira went to the first music camp," Mikki says.

Through that experience, and time, member Gelo adds, "I think we've grown so much, especially in our confidence and our center stage presence. I think we have a deeper understanding of our artistry, and with the relationships that we had with other songwriters and producers and artists as well, we were able to learn a lot from them and incorporate it to our sound and how we perform on stage."

Now, the members are back with another release, one to further show that new version of maturity in themselves as artists.

"For BGYO ‘On Demand,’ this is our latest EP and we wanted to show our love and our feelings through the theme of new media, so we show our emotions and our music through streaming, through the internet and video on demand. We want to be with you and we want our music to be with you anywhere, at any time, on demand," explains Nate.

The EP is led by the track, "Forever Tonight," a track that perfectly matched the energy they wanted to show following the release of their song, also featured on the album, "Fresh."

The EP comes at a time where the members say they feel that this BGYO is the fully-realized version of themselves as artists.

"On Demand" features pop, hip-hop, and rap influences with a nostalgic sound unlike what some other groups in their genre are doing.

"I think this is the foundation of our sound that the new BGYO is making. Throughout the years we have explored a lot of different genres and sounds, and for the matured BGYO, I think this is really the foundation of the sound," Mikki adds.

With over 50 million combined streams and multiple #1 iTunes debuts across Asia and the Middle East, BYGO refuses to be stagnant in their place in the industry and continues on an upward trajectory bringing their name to fans worldwide.

"Thank you for all of your support. We have more surprises to come, sharing a lot of music, performances, and content," JL concludes.

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