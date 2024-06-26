How to watch the first 2024 presidential debate between Trump and Biden

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off Thursday in their first 2024 presidential debate, and you can watch it live on FOX 13 Seattle.

FOX 13 Seattle will air the debate on TV and live stream it through the FOX LOCAL app on Thursday at 6 p.m. (PDT).

Keep reading to learn more about Thursday's programming schedule and how to watch the debate for free on the FOX LOCAL app.

How to watch the 2024 presidential debate on FOX

FOX 13 Seattle will broadcast the first 2024 presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump live on TV and through its live-streaming FOX LOCAL app on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT.

After the debate, stick around for "You Decide 2024" as FOX 13 Seattle Anchor Hana Kim talks to Political Analysts Cathy Allen and Randy Pepple to get their take on how each side did. Plus, learn about the latest political developments in Washington's elections.

Here's Thursday's programming schedule for FOX 13 and FOX 13+:

FOX 13 Seattle (KCPQ)

4 p.m. PDT: UEFA EURO 2024 Soccer Championship

5 p.m. PDT: UEFA EURO 2024 Soccer Championship

6 p.m. PDT: 2024 presidential debate

7 p.m. PDT: 2024 presidential debate

7:30 p.m. PdT: " You Decide 2024"

8 p.m. PDT: FOX 13 News

8:30 p.m. PDT: FOX 13 News

9 p.m. PDT: SEA the World: The Road to the 2026 World Cup

10 p.m. PDT: FOX 13 News

11 p.m. PDT: FOX 13 News

FOX 13+ (KZJO)

4 p.m. PDT: FOX 13 News at 4

5 p.m. PDT: FOX 13 News at 5

6 p.m. PdT: FOX 13 News at 6

7 p.m. PDT: Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena

9 p.m. PDT: Seattle Storm Post Game Show

9:30 p.m. PDT: FOX 13 News

How to watch the Seattle Storm face off against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Thursday

Also on Thursday, the Seattle Storm are hosting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Climate Pledge Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be carried on FOX 13+ (ch. 22.1/cable 110). The FOX 13 sports team will present a post-game show immediately following the game at 9 p.m. on FOX 13+.

How to watch the 2024 presidential debate for free

FOX 13's streaming service, LiveNOW from FOX will present live coverage of the debate. LiveNOW from FOX is a free streaming service that can be found on any streaming platform.

What time is the first 2024 presidential debate?

The first presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 6 p.m. (PDT). FOX 13 Seattle will air the debate live on TV and through its FOX LOCAL app.

Where is the first presidential debate going to be held?

The first presidential debate will be hosted by CNN and held in the network's studio in Atlanta. You can watch it live on FOX 13 Seattle, or stream it live through the FOX LOCAL app.

Does anyone care about the debate between Biden and Trump?

A new poll finds most U.S. adults plan to watch or listen to some elements of Thursday's presidential debate. And many think the stakes are high for both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The nationwide AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll was conducted over the weekend among more than 1,000 adults. About six in 10 U.S. adults say they are "extremely" or "very" likely to watch the debate live or in clips, or read about or listen to commentary about the performance of the candidates in the news or social media.

The poll suggests tens of millions of Americans are likely to see or hear about at least part of Thursday's debate despite how unusually early it comes in the campaign season. The poll also suggests that Biden and Trump supporters view the debate as a major test for their candidate — or just a spectacle not to miss.

About half, 47% of Americans, say the debate is "extremely" or "very" important for the success of Biden’s campaign and about 4 in 10 say it’s highly important for Trump’s campaign. About 3 in 10 Americans say it is at least "very" important for both campaigns.

Additionally, BetUS.com predicts that this debate will be the most wagered-on in history.

What are the rules for the upcoming 2024 presidential debate?

According to CNN, podiums and positions for the debate will be determined by a coin flip. Mics will be muted outside a candidate's speaking time.

There will be two commercial breaks during the 2024 presidential debate between Biden and Trump, and candidates are not allowed to speak with other members of their campaign during that time.

Candidates will be provided a pen, a notepad and a bottle of water. Prepared notes and props are not allowed.

Will there be a live audience in Thursday's presidential debate?

No. For the first time in recent history, there will be no live audience during Thursday's debate.

What does it take to qualify for a presidential debate?

To qualify for the 2024 presidential debate, each candidate must be on the ballot in enough states to reach 270 electoral votes. Additionally, each candidate must receive 15% support in four separate national polls.

FOX News, FOX 5 Atlanta and The Associated Press contributed to this report.