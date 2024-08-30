Bike patrol chases down, arrests armed suspect in downtown Seattle

Image 1 of 10 ▼ (Seattle Police)

A police bike patrol chased down and arrested an armed robbery suspect in downtown Seattle on Aug. 16.

According to authorities, bike patrol officers were called to reports of a man with a gun near Third Ave and Pine St around 9:00 p.m. Witnesses told police a group of people were drinking beers, when the man came up, stole one of their drinks, then pointed a gun at them when they confronted him.

Officers located the suspect, who immediately ran when he saw them.

Police chased him down and tried to subdue him. Several officers had to pin the 34-year-old man down and put him in handcuffs.

A gun with an extended magazine was seized during his arrest, reported stolen out of Snohomish County. Police also took a wad of cash and 2.4g of suspected fentanyl.

According to police, the man was brought to King County Jail but deputies denied booking. He was then taken to Swedish Hospital for treatment.

After he was out of the hospital, police booked him into King County Jail for first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction. Bail was set at $10,000.

The man faces possible additional charges of drug possession.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Drive-thru disagreement at Puyallup McDonald's leads to shooting

Washington State Fair opens tomorrow, organizers stress good hygiene

WA juvenile detention agency under fire from state officials

Tacoma man charged in 2023 death of 18-year-old, burning body

Mike Macdonald, John Schneider ready to see season start for Seattle Seahawks

'She was the heart of the family': Grandmother killed by gunmen in Burien

Kingston-Seattle fast ferry service to resume Saturday

US Fish and Wildlife Service unveils plan to kill barred owls in WA

High bacteria levels have temporarily closed these 2 Kirkland parks

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.