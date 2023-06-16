BLACKSWAN, the multinational K-Pop group paving their own way in the industry

BLACKSWAN, a K-Pop group made up of all non-Korean members, made their official comeback with ‘Karma’ last month.

The multinational group featuring members from Senegal, Brazil, India and the United States have made their mark on the K-Pop industry in recent years.

BLACKSWAN

The current lineup of members features Fatou, NVee, Gabi, Sriya and Leia, who is currently inactive.

Members Gabi, Sriya, and NVee are the most recent additions to the group. "Karma" is their official debut.

The music video with over 4 million views so far was filmed in India – making it the first K-Pop music video to be filmed in the country.

"Before that, we all sat together and started learning about Indian culture so that we don’t disrespect the culture," Sriya explains.

Being a multinational group with different cultures in the K-Pop industry opens the group's fan base to a new audience.

Leader Fatou says, "We’re all from different countries and all different ethnicities, and K-Pop is now very global, and it’s a very good thing that young girls and boys can see themselves in each one of us."

Virginia-born member NVee joined the group in late 2022 as the main vocalist. She’s still getting used to the life of a K-Pop idol.

When talking about supportive comments she’s received from fans, she says, "It makes me feel like I’m doing things right."

The members are focused on the future now with big goals for the new year, including a new album, tour and festivals.

"I’m so thankful to have your support and you guys loving us every day, every hour," Gabi says as a message to their fans.