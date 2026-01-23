WA blood banks declare ‘Code Red’ blood shortage
SEATTLE - Blood banks in Washington are in need of donations as supplies run dangerously low, according to the Washington State Department of Health.
Two of three regional blood banks in the Evergreen State are now "facing a severe blood shortage due to the lingering effects from heavy rains and floods in December, combined with a slowdown in donations," read a release, in part, from DOH.
By the numbers:
Bloodworks Northwest alone has 38,000 open donation appointments through the end of February. Of those, about 23,000 would need to be filled by Valentine's Day to stabilize their supply, as cited by the state health agency.
FILE - A person donates blood on May 25, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
The organization estimates that it takes about 1,000 donations a day to keep up with the blood demand in Washington.
What you can do:
Donation appointments can be scheduled at your convenience and take about an hour. Learn more details, including eligibility requirements, by visiting Northwest Blood Coalition members’ websites:
