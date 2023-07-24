Bloodworks Northwest says it needs blood donations in next 7 days

Bloodworks Northwest released its weekly bloody supply forecast and said on Monday that it is in need of 2,500 donations in the next seven days.

The blood bank said the summer is a time when more accidents and injuries happen and require life-saving blood transfusions.

Bloodworks Northwest is encouraging people to make appointments in July and August to ensure the blood shortage doesn't affect the care of local cancer, trauma, and surgery patients and maintain enough blood for emergencies.

With the nation currently in a blood supply shortage, the forecast helps communicate the status of the blood supply and helps donors strategically schedule appointments for higher-need weeks.

Also, as a part of the supply's "Savor Life, Save a Life" campaign, they are giving everyone who donates blood through July 31 a $5 voucher good at more than 50 Intentionalist-curated local restaurants. They are also offering anyone who donates through July a chance to enter to win one of three $3,000 gift cards.

Same day appointments are available at most locations with immediate opportunities to donate including facilities in: Anacortes, Bellingham, Lynden, Everett, Lynnwood, Seattle, West Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, Snoqualmie, Federal Way, Kent, Gig Harbor, Tacoma, Silverdale, Port Angeles, Olympia, Lacey, Vancouver, Longview, Ridgefield, Portland, Tigard, Eugene, Springfield.

To schedule an appointment, click here or call 1-800 398-7888.

Here is more information on who is eligible to donate.

Bloodworks Northwest helps to supply over 95% of all hospitals in the Pacific Northwest by taking in an average of 1,000 donations a day.