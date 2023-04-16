Body found in Yakima pond during children's fishing event

Yakima Police say a body was found in a pond during a kids’ fishing event Saturday.

The body was found late Saturday morning in Sarg Hubbard Park Pond during the "Kids Fish-In" event, prompting organizers to shut the event down.

Police say the body appears to be an adult man, and may be a missing person. Organizers called off the event Saturday.

The body has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.