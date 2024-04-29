Body found off coast of Neah Bay, deputies investigating

Clallam County deputies are investigating after the body of a woman was found off the coast of Neah Bay on Friday.

The sheriff's office said the body was reported around 5:00 p.m. Friday, after a fisherman spotted it floating a half-mile from the shore. Neah Bay Tribal Police sent a boat to recover the body, and authorities were unable to identify who it was.

Investigators describe the woman as a white adult, with long light-colored brown hair and a thin build. She was found wearing black Nike leggings and a light-colored shirt. Authorities say she had various tattoos — an "unknown swirl design" on the top of her foot, a blue rose with leaves and thorns on the right side of her torso, and a red rose with leaves and thorns on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity or the circumstances surrounding the case is urged to call the sheriff's office at (360) 417-2262 or submit an anonymous tip to the sheriff's office website.

