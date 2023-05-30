Body of 2nd hiker killed in avalanche near Leavenworth found, 1 still missing

The body of a hiker killed in an avalanche near Leavenworth in February was recovered Monday.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office reports the body of 60-year-old Jeannie Lee was found at the base of Colchuck Peak, by a mountain rescue volunteer who was on a Memorial Day trip in the area. Authorities say the volunteer hiked up to Colchuck Glacier to call 911.

A helicopter was deployed with two mountain rescue volunteers, who picked up Lee's body and transported it to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery around 4:30 p.m., then turned it over to the coroner.

Lee was from the Bayside neighborhood in Queens, NY.

Rescuers also looked for the third missing climber, 66-year-old Yun Park, but did not find him.

On Feb. 19, 2023, a group of six people were backpacking Colchuck Peak when an avalanche was triggered. Four were swept down a couloir, and three of them were killed in the fall.

The fourth climber was injured but survived, and hiked back to base camp with the other two hikers to ask for help. Rescuers found the body of 54-year-old Seong Cho at the base of Colchuck Peak later in the week, but hazardous conditions prevented them from continuing their search.

Authorities say snow has significantly melted with recent warm weather, but conditions are not safe to thoroughly search the area yet.