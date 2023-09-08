Bodybuilding pioneer Lisa Lyon dies at 70, TMZ reports

article

Bodybuilding icon Lisa Lyon has died at 70, according to a report from TMZ.

TMZ reports Lyon has died at her home in the San Fernando Valley.

The news of her death comes just days after TMZ had previously revealed she was battling cancer.

Lyon is remembered as a pioneer in women's bodybuilding. She also made headlines for her appearance with Playboy in the 1980s and made the cover of various health and fitness magazines during the height of her fame.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.