Bothell, WA police search for domestic violence suspect near elementary school

The Brief Bothell police are actively searching for a juvenile male domestic violence suspect on foot near Frank Love Elementary School. The suspect was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, and police have already notified the elementary school of the nearby activity. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area while officers conduct their search.



Bothell police are searching for a domestic violence suspect near Frank Love Elementary School, prompting authorities to ask the public to stay away from the area.

What we know:

Officers with the Bothell Police Department are maintaining an active presence near Frank Love Elementary School as they search for a suspect believed to be on foot.

Police described the suspect as a juvenile male who was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt. Department officials confirmed that Frank Love Elementary School has been notified of the ongoing police activity in the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the suspect's exact age, further physical descriptors or details regarding the alleged domestic violence incident. It is also unclear whether Frank Love Elementary School has been placed on a formal lockdown or modified status following the police notification, or if the suspect is believed to be armed.

What you can do:

Officers remain in the area to continue the search. The Bothell Police Department stated it will share updates with the public as more information becomes available. Anyone in the vicinity is urged to avoid the area to allow law enforcement to work safely.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Bothell Police Department.

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