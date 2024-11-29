WA deputies spin out fleeing 12-year-old boy in car he stole from grandpa

On the day before Thanksgiving Day, a pre-teen stole his grandpa’s car for a multi-county road trip, according to investigators.

Issaquah police contacted regional agencies asking them to keep an eye on the child driving eastbound in the stolen vehicle.

Investigators believed the boy might have been driving toward Moses Lake because he had some connections to that area.

Grant County Sheriff’s deputies said they saw the accused child-car thief parked on the 900 block of Lowry Street in Moses Lake, which is more than 150 miles away from Issaquah.

Instead of giving up his grandpa's car, investigators said the alleged kiddie-crook led deputies on a chase.

The chase ended with one of the deputies intentionally using their patrol car to spin out the 12-year-old in the stolen car, using what is known as a "pit maneuver".

The boy is now in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

Investigators said nobody got hurt, and the car only got minimal damage.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Earthquake reported near WA's Mount St. Helens

Burien couple rescues child found wandering barefoot on busy street

WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Driver charged with DUI, vehicular assault after semi-truck crash in Tacoma

Popular California-based chain Mountain Mike's Pizza to open in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.