Bremerton, WA boy hit by school bus, hospitalized

One child is in the hospital after a school bus struck him in Bremerton on Friday afternoon.

The young boy is between the ages of 5 and 6. Police in Kitsap say the incident happened around 3:25 p.m. at Chico Way NW.

Kitsap Sheriff shows site of collision between a school bus and a young boy in a cart

Another child was pulling a cart with the boy inside and lost control, causing it to roll onto Chico Way into the path of an oncoming school bus, according to the Kitsap Sheriff.

The bus hit the cart carrying the young boy after it rolled down a steep driveway.

The bus did not have students on it at the time and authorities say there were no other injuries related to the crash.

The young boy was then transported to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma. Police say there is an active investigation as of Friday evening.

