BrickCon 2026 tickets now available for 25th anniversary convention in Bellevue

Tickets went on sale for BrickCon's 25th annual convention taking place Sept. 12-13 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue to showcase original adult creations and support children's education.

BrickCon Celebrates 25 Years in Bellevue

What we know:

BrickCon is celebrating its 25th year as the longest-running LEGO fan convention in the world with this year's theme, "Level 25 Unlocked". Hundreds of adult builders will showcase original creations at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue on Sept. 12-13.

The convention is locally produced and run entirely by volunteers. Ticket proceeds go toward the BrickCon Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) skills in children.

In addition to custom models, the event features all-day LEGO robot battles at the Bot Box, an open play area, a mosaic building wall, and vendors selling sets and minifigures. Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon, noted that no other LEGO convention in the world has reached this 25-year milestone.

"This is a very special commemorative year for us. No other LEGO® convention in the world has reached this milestone," Walker said. "We welcome families and LEGO® fans to help us celebrate. We’ll also have some special surprise guests in attendance, so get your tickets now and stay tuned for more announcements!"

Tickets can be purchased at www.brickcon.org. Organizers said there are staggered entry times Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry blocks before 3 p.m. are $19, the last entry block starts at 3 p.m. and is $17.

"This is a very special commemorative year for us. No other LEGO® convention in the world has reached this milestone," said Steve Walker, executive director of BrickCon. "We welcome families and LEGO® fans to help us celebrate. We’ll also have some special surprise guests in attendance, so get your tickets now and stay tuned for more announcements!"

The Source: Information in this story came from organizers of BrickCon.

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