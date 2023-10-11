Threat to 'shoot up' McDonald's over burnt fries, Milwaukee woman charged

A Milwaukee woman is now charged with disorderly conduct after prosecutors say she threatened to "shoot up" a Brookfield McDonald's in August.

Prosecutors said it all started over an order of French fries.

It happened Aug. 30 at the McDonald's on Moorland across from Brookfield Square. According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police 59-year-old Breneida Gottschalk came in and ordered a sandwich, drink and fries. She at down and ate.

After eating, a witness told police Gottschalk walked over to the counter and complained to workers about the "burnt end" of her leftover fries.

Breneida Gottschalk

The complaint states Gottschalk got upset and tried to go into the kitchen to get a new bag of fries.

A witness told her she is not allowed behind the counter, at which time she started getting "verbally aggressive." Gottschalk then said "all the employees were drug dealers" and said she had a weapon and was going to "shoot up" the restaurant. Police tell FOX6 News Gottschalk did not have a weapon.

Nobody answered the door when FOX6 News knocked at Gottschalk's home on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Court records indicate Gottschalk is scheduled to make her initial Waukesha County court appearance on Oct. 19.