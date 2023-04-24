Buckley man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting step-son in the chest

article

A Buckley man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his step-son in the chest, claiming self-defense.

On April 20, 2021, 57-year-old Michael Madden called 911 to say his step-son was attacking him and his wife and destroying property, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Madden said of his step-son: "He's been doing this for f****** years" and "He just wouldn't f****** stop attacking us."

Madden told officers that his step-son was running toward him, so he shot him once in the chest, court documents say. He also told officers that "he feared he would be beaten to death" by his step-son.

The incident was captured on audio and video. Madden told officers he put cameras in the home to record his step-son's behavior and other incidents, according to court documents.

Madden has been charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.