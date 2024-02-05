'Bullet holes in every house': Marysville police still searching for suspects in overnight shooting

A shootout between three suspects and a homeowner sent bullets flying into multiple nearby homes in Marysville.

Police say gunfire was exchanged between the two groups on 41st Drive NE near 84th St. NE just after midnight on Sunday.

After the shooting, the suspects ran away and police say they tried to steal multiple vehicles and break into several homes. At one point, they stole a pick-up truck, which police eventually recovered later in the morning several blocks away.

Officers and drones searched the neighborhood and a K-9 unit from the Arlington Police Department eventually tracked one of the suspects near the crime scene.

Despite bullets hitting nearby homes and vehicles in the area, no one was hurt – except the suspect who police say had a gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police investigating shootout at Marysville home

Marysville Police say they have since recovered at least three guns with the help of the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office and the Seattle Police Department.

Two suspects are still at large. Police describe one of them as a man in his 20s, who is either Hispanic or of mixed race, with a medium build and a height of 5'10". He was last seen wearing a bright red jacket and a black covering over his head and face.

If you see any of these suspects or have any information, call Marysville Police.

This is a developing story.