Burglary crews target 'affluent' homes in Redmond, may be connected to series of crimes in other communities

Redmond Police say that communities across the Eastside have seen an increase in residential burglaries over the past few months.

Investigators say that the burglars appear to be working in teams, and targeting homes in affluent neighborhoods.

The victim in one of the cases, a father from Redmond, says his family was targeted in late December. He is hoping that someone recognizes the suspects and stops them before they traumatize another homeowner.

"It’s terrible, we are in a trauma actually, scared," said Rajeev Rangappa, a Redmond resident and burglary victim.

While he said he was one of the most recent victims, other neighbors have been targeted as well. He showed us security video of the thieves sprinting out of his house, clutching the family's safe and other valuables.

"They took passports...they took watches, bangles," said Rangappa.

He believes burglars watched him leave for Costco, then destroyed a security camera before smashing in his back door. He got a notification on his phone that someone was unlocking the door. He called 911, but the police were too late.

"It’s your safety, your kids, you have to be secure in your home," he said.

"These burglars are targeting affluent neighborhoods, not people specifically, it’s the areas that are being targeted," said Redmond Police Chief Darrell Lowe.

Lowe says detectives are working with other agencies to determine if burglaries in and around Sammamish, Bothell and Bellevue are connected.

"We believe we have identified two distinct what we will call burglary crews that are committing these acts," said Lowe.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office also recently posted images of three people suspected in a burglary case there.

Neeru Goyal's home was also recently burgled in Redmond while she was away. She wonders if a stranger caught on her security camera, knocking at her door around the same time, is related.

"He was trying to peek through the windows," said Goyal. "Basically, the safety of citizens as far as break-ins is in the citizens' own hands."

Rangappa says the thieves at his home sped away in a red car.

"They had been scouting the community and videos before the robbery, the same car," he said.

He's worried for the safety of his community.

"I feel no other family should go through this," he said. "Its very dangerous."

Redmond Police say residents should install motion lights around thier homes. Officers also provided these tips to stay safe.