Burien lawmakers resign en masse after City Council removes planning commission chair

Chaos is unfolding in Burien as nearly a dozen people have resigned en masse.

The resignations this weekend are a direct result of the Burien City Council’s decision to remove the city’s Planning Commission Chair from his position.

Burien held a special meeting Friday night and voted 4–3 to remove Charles Schaefer. The council also debated if it should censure council member Cydney Moore.

Moore and Schaefer have both received push back over how they handled recent controversial homeless encampments.

Earlier this month, a major encampment on city property at 152nd street and Sixth Ave was cleared for a proposed dog park.

People cleared from that lot initially went to Dottie Harper Park, only to be swept there, as well.

Schaefer was one of the people who gave advice to unhoused people on where to camp, to avoid a homeless encampment sweep.

"I taught them how to go online to view King County Parcel Viewer to identify what spaces are private what spaces are public," explained Schaefer.

That drew backlash.

Now, the move to boot him from his role within Burien has others quitting, saying they’ve lost confidence in the city’s leadership.

At last count, 11 people have resigned.