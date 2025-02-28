Crews extinguish 2-alarm apartment fire in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief Fire officials are investigating an early Friday morning fire at a three-story apartment building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood; no injuries were reported. The fire, which occurred near East Howell Street and 12th Avenue around 4:45 a.m., was quickly extinguished after being upgraded to a two-alarm response.



Fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire that broke out early Friday morning in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire occurred near East Howell Street and 12th Avenue, just before 4:45 a.m.

When crews arrived, they found a three-story apartment building engulfed in flames, prompting an upgrade to a two-alarm response.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and brought it under control.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The Source: Information used in this story was from the Seattle Fire Department.

