Car fire in Marysville causes 13-mile backup on northbound I-5

First responders have closed off the right lane of northbound I-5 near Marysville due to a car fire.

The incident happened near NE 116th Street around 5 p.m. on Monday, near the Seattle Premium Outlets mall.

Currently, the right lane of northbound I-5 is blocked and there is a 13-mile backup, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Drivers should expect delays or consider alternate routes.

Firefighters were on scene extinguishing the fire and making sure it didn't spread to nearby grass. They are now working to tow away the burned vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

