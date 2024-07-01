Snohomish County sees 14th child fall out window this year

A four-year-old girl was injured after falling from a third story window in Lynnwood on Saturday, marking the 14th child injured from a window fall in Snohomish County this year.

South Snohomish County firefighters responded to the fall shortly after 8 p.m. at a townhome on 40th Ave. W.

The young girl was seriously injured in the fall, as she fell three stories onto concrete. She was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, and her current condition is unknown.

Not only is this the 14th instance of a child falling out a window in Snohomish County in 2024, it's also the eighth fall in the month of June alone.

"We are seeing more severe injuries than in previous years as many falls are happening in new construction, single-family homes or townhomes where the bedrooms are located on the third story," said Shawneri Guzman, South County Fire Community Outreach Manager and coordinator for Safe Kids Snohomish County.

Featured article

According to South County Fire, Snohomish County usually only sees about eight window falls per year. Because of this, first responders are urging parents to take precautions to avoid another tragic situation.

To reduce the risk of a window fall, parents should:

Use window stops or guards that keep windows from opening more than four inches.

Move furniture such as cribs, desks, beds and tables away from windows.

Plant bushes under windows to soften landing surfaces.

Do not rely on window screens to prevent falls.

Keep windows closed and locked when not in use.

Actively supervise children at all times, especially around open windows.

Child safety window stops can be purchased online and at most hardware stores. South County Fire says they can prevent young children from opening windows but are easily removed in case of a fire.

Window stops are also available for free to families who cannot afford them, made possible by grant funding. You can find out more on the South County Fire website.

MORE FOX 13 SEATTLE NEWS:

Family grieving after son was killed in Federal Way I-5 stabbing

Thousands celebrate 50 years of pride at 2024 Seattle Pride Parade

Mysterious monolith reportedly pops up on Colorado dairy farm

Shooting in Seattle's Chinatown-International District leaves man dead

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.