'Tallest, fastest' giga roller coaster in North America temporarily closes after visitor notices scary defect

An amusement park visitor in North Carolina discovered a crack in the support pillar of a rollercoaster while people were on the ride.

Jeremy Wagner posted to Facebook on Friday that he discovered the crack on Carowinds Fury 325 giga roller coaster and notified officials at the amusement park, who temporarily closed down the ride.

A spokesperson for Carowinds , which is located outside of Charlotte, told Fox News Digital that the park's maintenance team is conducting an inspection of the ride while it's closed.

"Carowinds closed Fury 325 after park personnel became aware of a crack at the top of a steel support pillar. The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed. Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process. As part of our comprehensive safety protocols, all rides, including Fury 325, undergo daily inspections to ensure their proper functioning and structural integrity," the spokesperson said.

According to the amusement park's website, Fury 325 is the "the tallest, fastest, longest giga coaster in North America."

The rollercoaster reaches speeds of up to 95 mph and has a peak height of 325 feet, which is followed by a "dramatic 81-degree drop."

According to CBS 17, a 911 call was also received regarding the crack. No one was injured as a result of the crack.

