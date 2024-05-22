Charlie Colin, founding member of Train, dies at 58

article

Charlie Colin, one of the founding members of Train, has died, according to the band's official Instagram account. He was 58 years old.

"He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap," the post read in part. "You're a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels."

Colin passed away after he slipped in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium, his mother told TMZ.

It is unclear when Colin fell, but he was not discovered until about five days ago, when his friends returned to the home, Colin’s mother added.

Colin was the bassist for Train and founded the band alongside Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford and Scott Underwood in the '90s.

Colin took part in recording huge hits such as "Drops of Jupiter" before eventually leaving the group due to substance abuse issues in 2003, according to Billboard.

Colin won two Grammy Awards as a member of Train, according to People.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. This story was reported from Los Angeles.