Chase online banking bug causes double transactions and fees

Customers of Chase's online banking services may have seen some discrepancies among their accounts on Friday.

Some saw double transactions, fees and payments in their accounts due to a glitch that was not fixed until late in the day.

Posts on social media from those affected said their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice.

They also reported hold times with customer service approached more than an hour.

Chase is one of the country’s largest financial institutions with millions of online customers.

Transactions over Zelle, the bank’s own peer-to-peer payment service, were also impacted.

Chase had reportedly "resolved the underlying issue" later Friday and was in the process of issuing refunds or reversing transactions for customers.

FOX Business has contacted Chase and Zelle for further comment.

Banks typically will resolve an error in their services within hours, and no customer is liable for any errors in their accounts that occur when these happen.

The Associated press contributed to this report.

