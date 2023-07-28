Child in critical condition after near drowning at Angle Lake
article
SEATAC, Wash. - A child is fighting for their life after being saved from drowning at Angle Lake in SeaTac.
Puget Sound Fire responded to the reported drowning around 6:38 p.m. on Friday. They pulled the child from the water and tried to save their life.
The child was taken to a nearby hospital.
It's unclear if the child was wearing a life jacket.
Crews have not released the child's age.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.